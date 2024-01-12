Guatemalans hope for a peaceful transition of power with Bernardo Arévalo’s upcoming inauguration

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s imminent inauguration and the unrelenting pursuit of him and his party by the Attorney General are recurring topics over dinner tables in this country, reflecting a political awakening in a population weary of corruption. Despite Arévalo’s wide margin of victory in elections certified by Guatemalan authorities and declared fair by international observers, he has been a target of prosecutors since his surprise second-place showing in June’s first round of voting. His anti-corruption stance and outsider status are threats to deep-rooted interests. For many Guatemalans, Sunday’s inauguration represents not only the culmination of Arévalo’s victory at the polls but also their successful defense of the country’s democracy.

