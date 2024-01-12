Skip to Content
News

Fatal crash causes closure on Highway 45 in Pueblo

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 7:04 AM
Published 6:00 AM

PUEBLO, Co. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol has now confirmed a fatal car accident along West 11th St. and Pueblo Blvd.

According to troopers, a car hit a pole and the people inside the car were trapped inside. At this point, there is only one confirmed fatality.

Southbound Highway 45 is currently blocked for an investigation. Northbound lanes are fully operational at this time. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content