Fatal crash causes closure on Highway 45 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Co. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol has now confirmed a fatal car accident along West 11th St. and Pueblo Blvd.

According to troopers, a car hit a pole and the people inside the car were trapped inside. At this point, there is only one confirmed fatality.

Southbound Highway 45 is currently blocked for an investigation. Northbound lanes are fully operational at this time. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.