Elementary school in Hanover evacuated for environmental circumstances

HANOVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Hanover School District announced that Prairie Heights Elementary School is under evacuation for environmental circumstances.

The district superintendent said the fire department is testing for Carbon Monoxide but has not received the results.

The district said that all students are safe and accounted for.

The district released the following instructions for pickup.

Midway parents need to pick up their children immediately at PHE, they are in the modular. Hanover parents must pick up their children at Hanover Jr/Sr High School approximately. 2:15 p.m. The students are being transported. If parents have questions, please call JSHS at 719-683-2247 ext. 112 or 250.

This is a developing story.