During 100 days of war, a Gaza doctor pushes through horror and loss in his struggle to save lives

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — For a few hours every day or night, Dr. Suhaib Alhamss tries to sleep on a thin mattress in an operating room of the hospital he directs in the southern Gaza Strip. He’s too tired to open his eyes but too tense to let go. His hospital is one of two in the city of Rafah. With just four intensive care beds before the war, it now receives some 1,500 wounded patients each day and at least 50 people dead on arrival. Alhamss says the Israel-Hamas war that started 100 days ago on Sunday has exposed him to suffering on an unfathomable scale and rendered his hometown unrecognizable.

By ISABEL DEBRE and NAJIB JOBAIN Associated Press

