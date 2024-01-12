Crew survives after a US Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay

By Paradise Afshar and Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — An investigation is underway to figure out why a US Navy helicopter crashed this week into San Diego Bay during routine training, Navy officials said.

All six crew members got a medical evaluation after the incident Thursday around 6:40 p.m. – almost two hours after sunset – the military branch said in a news release.

“Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location and, with the assistance of Federal Fire, all six crew members survived and were promptly moved ashore,” it said.

Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron 41 was training the crew “to fly and fight the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, the Navy’s most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform,” the Navy said.

Another Navy twin-engine, medium lift helicopter – the MH-60S – crashed in 2021 off San Diego, and five Navy sailors were declared dead, the US 3rd Fleet said at the time.

The MH-60R Sea Hawk’s primary missions are anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electromagnetic warfare, command and control, and non-combat operations, according to the Navy. It also can conduct naval surface fire support, medical evacuation, search and rescue, logistics, special warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.