Counting the days: Families of Hamas hostages prepare to mark loved ones’ 100th day in captivity

LONDON (AP) — Every morning, before she’s even out of her pajamas, Rachel Goldberg-Polin tears a piece of masking tape off the roll, grabs a pen and writes the number of days her son has been held hostage in Gaza. Then she sticks the tape to her chest. Her son, Hersh, was last seen on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants loaded the 23-year-old into the back of a pickup truck with others abducted from a music festival in southern Israel. His mother is asking people around the world to also wear masking tape badges Sunday, when families of the remaining hostages will mark their loves ones’ 100th day in captivity.

