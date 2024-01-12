Billy Joel set to perform at Coors Field

DENVER, Co. (KRDO) -- Billy Joel has announced a one-night-only performance at Coors Field in Dever on July 12, 2024.

The performance will include his most beloved song from throughout his career and promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music. This will be Joel's second appearance at Coors Field, the first one back in August 2019.

Tickets will be available starting on January 12 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. If you are a Citi carmember you have early access to presale tickets starting Monday, January 8 at 10 a.m. and will run through Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. For more information about presale tickets click here.

Verizon customers will also have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, January 9 at 10 a.m. and will run through Thursday, January 11 at 10 p.m. Those customers will be notified by email.