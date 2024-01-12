Australian Open 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and a look at upcoming matches

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Play in the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament is scheduled to begin at the Australian Open on Sunday (Saturday night EST). Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic and No. 1-ranked woman Iga Swiatek are listed as the favorites by FanDuel Sportsbook. The first of the three major titles Djokovic won in 2023 was in Australia, where he’s a 10-time champion. His 24th Grand Slam singles trophy came at the U.S. Open in September. Swiatek owns four Slam titles but has not been past the semifinals in Australia. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s champion after winning her first major championship at Melbourne Park a year ago.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.