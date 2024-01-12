Austin ordered strikes from hospital where he continues to get prostate cancer care, Pentagon says
By TARA COPP, LOLITA C. BALDOR and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — From his hospital room, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first orchestrated and then watched in real time as the U.S. retaliatory attack on Yemen-based Houthi militants unfolded Thursday night. It was the latest in a series of responsibilities Austin has carried out from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he has been recovering from complications due to treatments for prostate cancer that he initially did not disclose. On Friday, President Joe Biden said it was a lapse in judgment for Austin to keep his hospitalization a secret, but said he still has confidence in the Pentagon chief.