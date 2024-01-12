Alleged burglar caught napping on the ‘job’

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An alleged burglar apparently fell asleep on the job and ended up getting caught.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officer responded to the Dollar General store at 3251 Old Shell Road at Sidney Phillips Drive regarding a burglary. Officers arriving on the scene said they found items placed outside the store and a man later identified as 40-year-old Jacques James of Mobile asleep behind a nearby business, MPD said.

Police said surveillance video shows that James broke into the store and took merchandise.

He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of third-degree burglary, resisting arrest and giving a false name of police.

His bond hearing is set for Friday, according to jail records.

