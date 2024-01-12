A Disaster Declaration was set in Colorado due to freezing temperatures

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis is declaring a disaster declaration order to protect people ahead of this frigid weekend.

The public is urged to prepare, communities are working to ensure people can access the resources they need to stay safe. Anyone needing food, shelter, transportation, or clothing can call Pikes Peak United Way at 2-1-1.

The Springs Rescue Mission and the Sanctuary Church will serve as our region's two main warming shelters. They’ll offer meals and other resources for those experiencing homelessness.

Experts with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management recommend having warm clothing, blankets, hand warmers, and other cold weather gear and supplies in your cars.

They also recommend bringing all animals inside. If you have any livestock, you should give them protection from the wind and cold. Dress in loose layers and protect any exposed skin and just in case know the symptoms and treatment for frostbite and hypothermia.

Colorado Springs utilities officials advise setting thermostats no higher than 68 degrees and 60 degrees when you're away from home. Also only use proper heating systems to warm your living space. Do not use ovens, stoves, or grills as a source of heat, as they pose a major fire hazard. Homeowners should keep cabinet doors open...and let faucets drip to protect exposed pipes.