5 things to know for Jan. 12: Winter storm, Middle East, Trump trial, Hunter Biden, Taiwan election

(CNN) — Eggs are getting more expensive at grocery stores as bird flu has once again struck the industry. Fortunately, this latest avian flu outbreak won’t be as severe as the one in 2022 that devastated flocks and caused widespread shortages, economists say.

1. Winter storm

Parts of the central and eastern US are bracing for another powerful storm that mirrors the path and hazards of the previous one that slammed the country earlier this week. About 35 million people — stretching from North Carolina to eastern Massachusetts — are under flood watches today while more than 5 million across the South are under tornado watches. Thousands of people are still without power in the eastern US, rivers are rising and forcing evacuations, and at least four people are dead from severe thunderstorms and wind as the first storm ended Wednesday. Meanwhile, Iowans headed to the first presidential primary for the 2024 election on Monday are preparing to brave what looks likely to be the coldest caucus in state history. Some analysts say the frigid conditions could potentially impact voter turnout.

2. Middle East

The US and UK militaries launched joint strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday in response to the Iran-backed group’s attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. This comes as world leaders try to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over into a wider regional conflict involving Iran’s proxies — including the Houthis and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Following the strikes, President Joe Biden said he would “not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.” Separately, Israel will defend itself in an unprecedented case at the United Nations’ top court in the coming hours. South Africa has accused Israel of genocide, saying the country’s leadership is “intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza.” Israel has rejected the claim.

3. Trump trial

The New York civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump concluded Thursday after the state’s attorney general’s office and the defense team for Trump wrapped up their closing arguments. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in damages and to bar Trump from doing business in the state, alleging that the former president, his adult sons and his company defrauded banks and insurance companies by inflating the value of Trump’s assets. Trump, who appeared in court on Thursday, said the “financial statements are perfect” and called the case a “witch hunt.” The judge has already found Trump liable for fraud in the case and plans to issue a decision later this month.

4. Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday on federal charges he faces in California for allegedly failing to pay more than $1 million in taxes. The embattled son of President Biden is facing nine charges related to a tax-avoidance conspiracy that prosecutors say he implemented over several years while enjoying a lavish — and at times salacious — lifestyle. Republicans have focused on the president’s son and his overseas business dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese companies, accusing Joe Biden himself of financially benefiting from Hunter Biden’s dealings — claims that are yet unproven. First lady Dr. Jill Biden on Thursday offered rare comments on the GOP probe, calling the investigation into her son “cruel” and “horrible.”

5. Taiwan election

Voters will head to the polls in Taiwan on Saturday to elect a new president and parliament amid increasing tensions between the self-governing island and China. The world will be watching to see not only who wins the election, but how democratic Taiwan’s authoritarian neighbor will respond. The last time Taiwan had a change of government — when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party came to power in 2016 — Beijing cut off most communications with Taipei and significantly increased economic, diplomatic and military pressure on the island in the ensuing years. China’s leader Xi Jinping previously called Taiwan’s unification with the mainland “a historical inevitability,” to be achieved by force if necessary.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

‘First’ piece of mail sent using a stamp could fetch $2.5 million at auction

A letter from 1840 may become one of the most valuable pieces of postal history ever to be been auctioned.

Ancient DNA reveals genetic roots of multiple sclerosis

DNA recovered from the bones of ancient Europeans is shedding light on the genetic origins of multiple sclerosis and other diseases.

Raccoons, foxes, meerkats: South Korea clamps down on controversial animal cafes

A new set of laws prohibits South Korean cafes from displaying live wild animals unless they are registered as zoos or aquariums.

Bill Belichick moves on from The Patriots

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick confirmed he is leaving the New England Patriots after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.

Google is laying off staff

Google is starting the year off with sweeping layoffs across divisions. The layoffs include hundreds of employees who work on some of the company’s most recognizable products.

QUIZ TIME

Which movie won a number of the major categories at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

A. “Barbie”

B. “Oppenheimer”

C. “Avatar: The Way of the Water”

D. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1 billion

That’s the estimated value of US military equipment that was sent to Ukraine but was improperly tracked, a report from the Pentagon Inspector General revealed Thursday. The inventory discrepancy comes at a critical moment for Ukraine as Congress debates whether to authorize a supplemental package of more than $60 billion in aid amid significant Republican opposition.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again.”

— The Federal Aviation Administration, announcing Thursday that the agency is opening an investigation into Boeing’s quality control after a door plug flew off a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft last week.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How red lipstick became a symbol of strength

Now a modern beauty staple, red lipstick has been around for more than 5,000 years. Watch this short video to learn how red lips became charged with meaning.

