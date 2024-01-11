Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to reconsider ruling ordering new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to reconsider its ruling ordering the drawing of new legislative maps. The court ruled 4-3 on Dec. 22 that the current maps, drawn by Republicans, are unconstitutional and must be redone in time for the November election. Friday is the deadline for parties in the lawsuit, which includes state lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, to submit new maps. Republican lawmakers asked the court to put its ruling on hold, saying they couldn’t make Friday’s deadline. But the court on Thursday voted 4-3 to reject the request.

