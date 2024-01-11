Wisconsin judicial commission rejects complaints filed over court director firing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Documents released to The Associated Press show that the Wisconsin Judicial Commission this week dismissed complaints filed by Wisconsin’s former state courts director after he was fired by four liberal justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Randy Koschnick filed the complaints against the justices who fired him in August. He also filed a complaint against the person named to succeed him, former Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Audrey Skwierawski. In the complaints, Koschnick alleged that Skwierawski cannot legally take office until July 2025, because the state constitution prohibits judges from holding nonjudicial offices until their terms end. But the Wisconsin Judicial Commission rejected the complaints on Wednesday.

