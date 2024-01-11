The US failed to track more than $1 billion in military gear given Ukraine, Pentagon watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortfalls in monitoring by American officials mean the U.S. cannot account for more than $1 billion in weapons and military equipment provided to Ukraine to fight invading Russian forces. That’s according to a Pentagon audit released Thursday. The findings mean that 59% of $1.7 billion in defense gear that the U.S. has provided Ukraine and was required to track to guard against misuse or theft remains “delinquent.” Biden administration officials stress there’s no evidence the weapons had been stolen. But the audit undermines two years of lavish assurances from the administration that rigorous monitoring would keep U.S. military aid given to Ukraine from being misused.

