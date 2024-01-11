Sheriff’s Office announces new healthcare provider for El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Thursday a new contract with VitalCore Health Strategies, to serve as the healthcare provider at the El Paso County Jail.

The previous healthcare provider at the jail, Wellpath, provided service from January 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2023.

According to the EPCSO, the contract between VitalCore and the sheriff's office began on January 1, 2024, and will cost $11,047,188.68 in 2024.

