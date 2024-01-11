Running from gossip, Ariana Madix finds relief in Broadway’s salacious musical, ‘Chicago’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix becomes the latest celebrity to take on the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The show comes at a good time for Madix, who found out in the past year that her longtime partner and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with another co-star. Madix hopes that her stint on “Dancing with the Stars” and playing Roxie in “Chicago” will continue the trend of her being associated with something other than gossip and tabloid headlines. She stars in “Chicago” starting Jan. 29 for eight weeks.

