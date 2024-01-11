Skip to Content
Preliminary hearing for one of the Return to Nature Funeral Home owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Carie Hallford, one of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, is scheduled for a court appearance today. 

The preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse. It comes after the decomposing remains of nearly 200 people were found inside the home at the beginning of October.

Hallford is facing more than 250 felony charges including abusing a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft. 

