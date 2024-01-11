Police shoot dog after group of pitbulls attack another dog in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Police shot a dog after it attacked a neighbor dog and its owner in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 3600 block of Sepviva Street just before 10 p.m.

Five pitbulls were in the backyard of a home on the block when they began attacking a small dog who was in the yard next door, according to police.

The pitbulls were able to get the neighbor’s dog onto their side of the fence. Then the neighbor tried to intervene, and was bitten multiple times. A woman was also bit while trying to save the small dog.

Police say the pitbulls were inside the home when they arrived on the scene and officers were let inside. When they entered the home with the pitbulls, two of the dogs started charging at them. Officers then fired their guns and hit one of the dogs in the leg.

Police say that dog is alive but its condition is unknown.

The dog attacked in the backyard was taken to a veterinarian in critical condition.

PPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the incident since officers fired their weapons.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.