Pentagon watchdog launches review following Austin hospitalization

(CNN) — The Pentagon’s inspector general is launching a review of whether the Pentagon has the appropriate policies in place to ensure an effective transfer of power and duties following Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalizations that were not immediately disclosed to the White House or other senior national security officials.

The Inspector General’s office notified Austin, his deputy Kathleen Hicks, and the Pentagon’s director of administration and management that the IG would begin a review this month “to examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense’s hospitalization in December 2023 – January 2024, and assess whether the DoD’s policies and procedures are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and the effective transition of authorities as may be warranted due to health-based or other unavailability of senior leadership,” according to a memo made public on Thursday.

The IG review, which the memo says will be carried out at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, is separate from the ongoing, 30-day internal Pentagon review that is examining whether appropriate notification procedures were followed and whether changes need to be made.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon revealed Austin is being treated for prostate cancer at Walter Reed National Medical Center, following days of speculation about the cause of his hospitalization.

