Pennsylvania police officer, suspect critically wounded in shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Pennsylvania was shot and critically wounded early as he helped investigate two other shootings. State police say the shooting in Scranton occurred around 4:30 a.m. and also left a suspect wounded. Both were treated at a hospital and were listed in critical but stable condition, but further information about their injuries was not disclosed. The wounded officer was among several Scranton officers who were investigating two other shootings that had occurred in the city earlier in the evening. When the officers encountered a suspect, gunfire was exchanged, Carroll said, but he declined to provide further details. The names of the officer and the wounded suspect were not released. No other injuries were reported.

