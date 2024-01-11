Panamanian commission visits copper mine shut down after court invalidated concession

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s government has inspected a huge copper mine shut down after the country’s Supreme Court ruled in November that the government’s concession with a Canadian mining company was unconstitutional. The deal had triggered widespread street protests. The administration of President Laurentino Cortizo has promised to carry out an orderly closure of First Quantum Minerals’ mine. The process will take years if carried out in a way to avoid environmental impacts, according to the company, the government and outside experts. The mine’s closure meant the loss of thousands of jobs. A small staff has remained to maintain the sprawling property.

