North Carolina man convicted of hate crime charges in 2 separate confrontations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been convicted on federal hate crime charges after a jury found he attacked his Hispanic neighbor and shouted racial slurs at a Black driver in separate confrontations about a year apart. Marian Hudak was convicted on Thursday. Prosecutors say investigators found a Ku Klux Klan flag, a racist publication and Nazi memorabilia in the 52-year-old Hudak’s residence. Witnesses also testified that he frequently made anti-Hispanic comments and harassed minority drivers in a Charlotte suburb. Hudak is set to be sentenced May 1.

