Landeskog is back skating with the Avalanche. He’s still ‘a long ways’ away from playing

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog has returned to practice with his Colorado Avalanche teammates for the first time since having cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee. Coach Jared Bednar cautioned that the team’s longtime captain is still “a long ways out” from being able to play. Landeskog is missing his second consecutive NHL season because of the nagging knee injury. He has not played since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in June 2022. The Avalanche have left open the possibility of the 31-year-old Swede suiting up for them in the playoffs this spring if he’s cleared to play.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.