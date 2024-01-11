Investigators found stacked bodies and maggots at a neglected Colorado funeral home, FBI agent says

DENVER (AP) — An FBI agent says investigators who entered a Colorado funeral home where nearly 200 abandoned bodies were found encountered stacks of partially covered human remains, bodily fluids several inches deep on the floor and maggots. Agent Andrew Cohen testified Thursday that 23 of the bodies had death dates from 2019. An additional 61 were from 2020. The remains included adults, infants and fetuses. They were being stored at room temperature in a neglected building in the small Rocky Mountain town of Penrose. Police in November arrested funeral home owners Carie and Jon Hallford in Oklahoma after they allegedly had fled Colorado to avoid prosecution.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

