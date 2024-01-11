Homeless man arrested for sitting on sidewalk

By Chelsea Robinson

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — On Monday, Orlando police arrested a homeless man.

According to a report, Orlando police approached 62-year-old Paul Clark as he was sitting on the sidewalk in front of Taco Bell on South Orange Avenue.

According to a police report, Clark is homeless and is known to officers.

Police say Clark was warned multiple times that he is not allowed to sit on the sidewalk.

Once placed under arrest, police say Clark “became irate” and began hitting his head on the plastic partition in the police cruiser.

Clark faces charges of sitting on sidewalks in the downtown core district.

