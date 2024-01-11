Greek government’s plans to legalize same-sex marriage win key opposition backing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The center-right Greek government’s plans to legalize same-sex civil marriage has received a major boost after the left-wing opposition leader pledged his party’s support. Syriza leader Stefanos Kasselakis says he will instruct his lawmakers to vote for the proposal when it comes to parliament, even though he cautioned Thursday that it didn’t go far enough on parenthood rights. That would practically ensure the draft law’s approval in the 300-seat parliament.

