Great Outdoors Colorado launch their “Say Hi with a Snowman” project

DENVER, Co. (KRDO) -- Generation Wild, a movement from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) that focuses on helping kids reconnect with nature is now launching the "Say Hi with a Snowman" program in partnership with Children's Hospital Colorado.

The project helps match patients with volunteers to bring their snowman drawings to life. You can follow the fun through social media by using the hashtag #SayHiWithASnowman. Due to overwhelming feedback from volunteers in 2023, the program will start earlier this year and end on February 14. Depending on weather conditions, the end date could be prolonged.

The Children's Colorado team of Childe Life Specialists will provide the kids with the materials to draw their "dream snowman". The patient will then be connected to volunteers to help make their dream a reality.

The program launched in 2021 with the hope of helping patients who were unable to go outside and enjoy nature directly. Since then, 421 groups of volunteers have helped create 235 snowmen for 85 patients in the hospital.

If you and your family are interested in volunteering click here.