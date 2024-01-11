Germany ready to help de-escalate tensions in disputed South China Sea, its foreign minister says

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany’s top diplomat says China’s actions in the South China Sea violate the rights of Asian coastal states like the Philippines and threaten freedom of navigation, but adds that the territorial disputes have to be resolved peacefully because “the world doesn’t need another crisis.” Annalena Baerbock, who held talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. while visiting Manila on Thursday, said Germany was ready to help de-escalate growing tensions and added it was crucial to set up “mechanisms” to resolve the disputes peacefully. In a symbolic gesture, Baerbock visited the coast guard headquarters in Manila and boarded a patrol ship, where she briefly flew one of the surveillance drones that Germany donated to the Philippines that can be used for territorial surveillance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.