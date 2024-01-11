Fruit Stripe Gum to bite the dust after a half century of highly abbreviated rainbow flavors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fruit Stripe Gum, something of a childhood icon for many gum chewers over the past five decades, will soon head over the rainbow with its zebra mascot Yipes, seemingly for good. Its manufacturer, the Chicago company Ferrara Candy Co., told Food & Wine and CNN that it is discontinuing the brand. The product was best known for its oversized packs of spectral-striped gumsticks, each bearing a distinct fruit flavor that typically faded away quickly upon chewing. The company did not respond to multiple requests from The Associated Press seeking confirmation of its decision.

