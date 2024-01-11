FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
DETROIT (AP) — The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data. In a letter sent Thursday to nine large automakers, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asks for details about connected car systems and plans to support people who have been harassed by domestic abusers. Nearly all new vehicles have features that use telecommunications to find cars in parking lots, start the engine remotely, and even connect with emergency responders. The letter asks automakers for details about the services and whether they have policies in place to remove access to connected apps and other features if a request is made by someone who is being abused.