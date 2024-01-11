Democrat announces long-shot campaign for North Dakota’s only U.S. House seat

A Democratic military veteran is seeking North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat. Trygve Hammer is aiming for an upset in a state where Republicans hold every statewide and congressional office and Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since Heidi Heitkamp’s U.S. Senate victory in 2012. Hammer is challenging incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, a Republican first elected in 2018. Hammer says “it is time to elect a pro-union, pro-choice, and pro-democracy leader to represent North Dakota.” The retired Marine Corps major also worked as an airline pilot, freight rail conductor and high school science teacher.

