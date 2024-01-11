Dean Smith, Charlotte FC’s new coach, gets lots of questions in the Tar Heel state about Dean Smith

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A team in North Carolina needed a coach. It hired Dean Smith. Such a move has worked out pretty well in the Tar Heel State before. And Charlotte FC hopes it works out again. Meet “the other” Dean Smith, a 52-year-old Englishman who is taking over as coach in Charlotte this season for his first stint in Major League Soccer. He’s fully aware of the legacy that Basketball Hall of Famer Dean Smith left during his 36 years leading the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, about a two-hour drive from Charlotte.

