CSPD: Machines and cash seized from illegal gambling establishment on east side of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 10, at an illegal gambling establishment on the east side of the city.

According to CSPD, 19 slot machines and two simulated gaming devices/machines were seized from the establishment located in the 600 block of Peterson Rd.

CSPD said that during the course of the investigation, another search warrant was executed at a secondary address associated with the gambling establishment and detectives recovered more than $54,000 in bulk currency.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

CSPD said they want to remind the public that offering slot machines and simulated gaming devices/machines is illegal in the City of Colorado Springs.