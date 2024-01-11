Colorado Springs police responding to hit and run involving a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a hit-and-run at Pikes Peak and N. Murray on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m.

CSPD confirms that an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car while walking to school, she is now at Children's Hospital with a leg injury. She is expected to be ok.

Police say that the driver drove off and CSPD is now searching for the vehicle. CSPD is looking for a vehicle that was described by whiteness as a larger model, Chevy or GMC, possibly a 90s model, either silver or blue.