Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs food truck asking for community’s help following burglary

TK's Hibachi
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wife of a local food truck owner is asking for the community's help via GoFundMe after their truck was burglarized overnight.

According to the food truck owners, whoever broke into the food truck vandalized the inside, before leaving with the grill.

"From the small sauce bottles down to the metals they could strip off the walls," Henry wrote on GoFundMe. "This is absolutely devastating as this is how we make a living."

The food truck owner's wife, Khadijah Henry, started the GoFundMe to repair the truck and replace what was stolen so TK can get back to business.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Alex Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content