Colorado Springs food truck asking for community’s help following burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wife of a local food truck owner is asking for the community's help via GoFundMe after their truck was burglarized overnight.

According to the food truck owners, whoever broke into the food truck vandalized the inside, before leaving with the grill.

"From the small sauce bottles down to the metals they could strip off the walls," Henry wrote on GoFundMe. "This is absolutely devastating as this is how we make a living."

The food truck owner's wife, Khadijah Henry, started the GoFundMe to repair the truck and replace what was stolen so TK can get back to business.