Blue Angels visit Colorado Springs, scouting performance in August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught with the Blue Angels says it's good to be home.

After growing up in Colorado, he's excited to do his first-ever show in Colorado Springs, one of two pilots who flew in Blue Angel 7 Thursday afternoon to scout out the conditions and airspace for the upcoming show.

Vaught grew up in Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, and shortly after decided to become a fighter pilot when he watched a fly-over himself. For him, performing in an air show this summer feels like coming home.

"Colorado will always have a special place in my heart. It's nice to be back. So I'm excited to show the rest of the team what this state has to offer," Vaught said.

Those who want to attend the air show in August can buy tickets here.