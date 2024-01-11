7 years after Weinstein, commission finds cultural shift in Hollywood but less accountability
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A new survey of the entertainment industry finds that the culture of Hollywood has shifted in the years since the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and the launch of the #MeToo movement, but many still don’t trust that sexual harassers will be held accountable. The Hollywood Commission, chaired by Anita Hill, was founded in 2017 to help stop workplace harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry. On Thursday, it released its second survey, pulled from interviews with more than 5,200 anonymous industry workers, of how behavior and attitudes are changing in Hollywood.