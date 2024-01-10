Woman gets 20 years for ‘depraved,’ ‘deviant’ acts with a child, co-defendant a no-show for sentencing

By Kalama Hines

POCATELLO, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman who pleaded guilty to one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor has been ordered to spend a minimum of 10 years in prison. A man with whom she performed the acts against multiple children did not appear in court for sentencing Monday.

Annette Dee Reed, 41, entered her guilty plea in September after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the agreement, felonies for child sexual abuse and soliciting a minor for child sexual abuse were dismissed.

At Monday’s hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola went above the agreed-upon recommendation of five to 10 years in prison, choosing instead to order a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Prior to issuing his sentence, Gabiola addressed Reed, explaining that of his duties when deciding on a punishment, the one he had to address with the greatest weight was her risk to the community.

“Are you a risk to society based on what you’ve done, what you’ve admitted to? The answer is, ‘yes, you are,’” Gabiola said.

Reed and 41-year-old Skyler David Norton were arrested in July 2022 after a 17-year-old boy came forward with allegations the couple had been physically and sexually abusing him. After the initial complaint was filed, three additional victims came forward with similar allegations.

Two of those victims prepared written statements, read by prosecuting attorney Erin Tognetti in court Monday.

Both girls addressed the recommended prison sentences of five years for Reed and 10 years for Norton. Both believed Reed deserved the same penalty as Norton, as she, they said, was the instigator in the attacks.

“No child should ever have to write a letter like this,” one of the girls said to open her written statement, finishing with the recommendation of 10 years in prison for both defendants.

Speaking on behalf of Reed, public defender Rilie Fry questioned the validity of a pre-sentence investigation which found his client to be a “moderate risk” to re-offend. The investigation, he contended, did not take into account the fact that Reed was a victim of Norton’s herself.

He also said claims in the investigation that Reed was not a good candidate for rehabilitation in the community were false. As evidence, he provided three certificates of completion from drug and alcohol treatment programs.

Fry claimed that alcohol played a role in Reed’s actions and that she has taken steps to combat her alcoholism — having attended every scheduled treatment class and submitted and passed every urinalysis test.

Fry recommended a rider, with an underlying sentence of five to 10 years.

Tognetti said treatment for alcoholism and treatment for sexual offenses were different.

She called Reed’s actions “depraved” and “deviant,” saying that she preyed on children and encouraged her common-law husband, Norton, to do the same.

Tognetti called prison “necessary” and “appropriate” for Reed, whom she said presents an “unreasonable risk to the community.” She said she was bound by the plea deal to recommend a prison sentence of five to 10, but also requested currently active no-contact orders be extended for 25 years.

The prosecutor pointed to the pre-sentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation, which said Reed had not taken accountability for her actions choosing instead to see herself as a victim — having been assaulted in the past by Norton.

In rebuttal, Fry said that Reed’s commitment to being sober was proof she was accountable for her actions. Adding that institutionalized sex offender treatment would be a negative for Reed, who would be forced to explore her past victimization.

Reed prepared her own written statement, which she asked Fry to read in court.

She said she has spent the last two years reflecting on her actions and has completed several treatment programs, including Alcoholics Anonymous where she is now sponsoring others. She said she has separated from Norton and taken on gainful employment.

“I have learned how to create and maintain healthy boundaries in my relationships,” she said, asking Gabiola to allow her to continue being a productive member of society.

Gabiola also pointed to the PSI and psychosexual evaluation. The expert who evaluated her, the judge said, found Reed “evasive and defensive” and having poor emotional regulation and impulse control.

He sided with the investigation and evaluation, saying that, for the benefit of the community, Reed should be subject to sexual offender treatment while incarcerated. Gabiola also extended no-contact orders barring both Reed and Norton from contact with the victims for 25 years.

A warrant has been issued for Norton, who did not appear in court. His $150,000 bond has been forfeited and he is at risk of losing any benefits including in his plea agreement — the same as the one reached with Reed.

However, Tognetti said during the hearing that the purpose of the plea deal was to protect the victims from being forced to testify.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Reed was remanded into the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction and transported to the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

