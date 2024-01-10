Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s announcement Wednesday that he’s dropping out of the presidential race narrows the Republican field to five candidates. Christie qualified for the first four presidential debates but failed to meet the requirements for the fifth debate, which was scheduled for later Wednesday. The remaining GOP candidates are former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Trump maintains a massive lead in polling heading into the Iowa caucuses next week.

