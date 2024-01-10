‘The White Lotus’ season 3 filming location revealed

By Karla Cripps, CNN

Bangkok (CNN) — The rumors have finally been confirmed – season three of HBO hit TV series “The White Lotus” is coming to Thailand.

In statements released this week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and HBO announced filming on the show, created by Mike White, is scheduled to begin in February in Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui.

Though the third installment of the satirical dark comedy-drama isn’t set to air until 2025, the TAT is already anticipating the glow of the “White Lotus” spotlight and has teamed up with HBO for the filming and promotion of the award-winnnng show.

“We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus,’” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, in a press release.

“The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality.”

Janet Graham Borba, EVP of production at HBO & Max, also commented on the tieup, saying in a statement: “We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus.”

A role for the Four Seasons?

The selection of Thailand, one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations, is certainly fitting. As fans of the hugely popular show know, seasons one and two were set in luxury hotels in two stunning places – Hawaii and Sicily.

In both seasons, guests and employees at a luxurious resort experience a transformative week, as the truths behind the characters’ seemingly idyllic lives are exposed.

Four Seasons properties represented the fictional White Lotus resort in both destinations.

During season one, viewers were transported to the stunning Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. For season two, the show headed to clifftop San Domenico Palace, a five-star resort operated by Four Seasons in the town of Taormina, Sicily.

This has led to much online speculation in recent months that season three will be set in one of Thailand’s four Four Seasons properties, which are located in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Samui and Bangkok.

For now, the luxury hotel resort brand isn’t confirming or denying the rumors – a press representative told CNN Travel they aren’t commenting at the moment.

There’s one potential clue, though: The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui website shows there’s no availability at the resort whatsoever from early February through to the last week of March.

Who’s coming to Thailand?

When season one of “White Lotus” ended, many fans were disappointed to learn that the characters would not be coming back for round two. In the end, Jennifer Coolidge returned to play clueless but beloved wealthy traveler Tanya.

HBO has once again announced a new list of actors for season three of the anthology, but is also bringing back Natasha Rothwell to reprise her role as Belinda, who played spa manager at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii.

Other season three cast members announced by HBO – which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery – include Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

