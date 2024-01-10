Tennessee governor, music leaders launch push to protect songwriters and other artists against AI
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled new legislation designed to protect songwriters, performers and other music industry professionals against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. Lee made the announcement on Wednesday while standing in the middle of Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A. Packed inside were top music industry leaders, songwriters and lawmakers eager to sound the alarm about AI threats. Details of what exactly the legislation will entail are still unknown. The bill hasn’t been formally filed inside the Tennessee Legislature and the text of the proposal has yet to be publicly distributed. Lee stressed that he wants to ensure that AI tools cannot replicate an artist’s voice without the artist’s consent.