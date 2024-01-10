Small-town Nebraska voters remove school board member who tried to pull books from libraries

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Voters decided to remove a small-town Nebraska school board member from office after she tried to have dozens of books pulled from school libraries. More than 1,600 Plattsmouth voters supported recalling Terri Cunningham-Swanson from the board she joined a year ago. Cunningham-Swanson said voters shouldn’t have been surprised because she expressed her concerns when she ran for office initially. But students protested and a librarian resigned after about 50 books were pulled from school library shelves while they were reviewed. Ultimately, only one book was removed and 11 others put in a restricted section. Jayden Speed who led the recall campaign said voters rejected book banning and extremism.

