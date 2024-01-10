1 dead, 1 injured after an avalanche at a Tahoe-area resort

By Cheri Mossburg, Brad Parks and Taylor Ward, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and another injured in an avalanche at a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The avalanche occurred at roughly 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, a popular ski resort that draws in scores of visitors each year, and quickly prompted a search and rescue effort by multiple teams for potential victims, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. No other missing people have been reported, the office said.

“More than 100 Palisades personnel participated in a beacon search, and two probe lines have been completed. The mountain is closed for the remainder of the day,” the sheriff’s office said.

The debris field of the avalanche was roughly 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep, it added.

Cal Fire earlier told CNN that teams responded to reports of “multiple people trapped” in the avalanche. A video posted on social media showed one person, who did not appear to be severely injured, being dug out of the snow by fellow skiers.

A winter storm warning is in effect in the area with snow accumulations of 28-30 inches expected in the area of the resort.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned Wednesday the avalanche danger will increase throughout the day.

“The state is monitoring and standing by to assist with the avalanche reported at Palisades in Tahoe,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.