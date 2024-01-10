SAG Awards 2024: See the full list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning and it was a good day for one of the announcers.

“Succession” scored the most television nominations with five, while for films it was “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” each with four.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani shared the list of nominees via Instagram Live, and he noted that two films Rae appeared in, “Barbie” and “American Fiction,” received nominations.

See below for a list of categories.

The SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix – a first for the show and the streamer – on Saturday, Feb. 24.

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series “Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”

