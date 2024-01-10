PD: Man arrested after wrapped ‘Christmas gifts’ turn out to be cocaine, meth

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Law enforcement arrested a 55-year-old man after police say wrapped “Christmas packages” turned out to be several dozen pounds of drugs.

On Dec. 23, an officer with the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma stopped an SUV for speeding near Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Police said the officer saw several wrapped Christmas packages in the vehicle.

After investigating, officers learned that the “gifts” were wrapped bundles of cocaine and methamphetamine. Police said they recovered 38 pounds of cocaine and 42 pounds of meth from the vehicle.

Authorities booked the driver into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and use of a firearm while committing a felony. KOCO 5 has not released the suspect’s name because formal charges have not been filed.

