Online sports betting arrives in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont sports fans can now wager online. Online sports betting got underway in the state on Thursday. Republican Gov. Phil Scott said last month that DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook were selected to operate mobile sports betting platforms in Vermont. He says the regulated marketplace comes with important consumer protections and is expected to bring in up to $7 million in revenue to Vermont during the first full year. Scott signed a bill into law in June legalizing online sports betting in the state, which joins nearly three dozen others. Participants must be at least 21 years old to place a bet.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.