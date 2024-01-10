One Championship confirms US return with fight cards in Denver and Atlanta in late 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One Championship is returning to the United States for two events in late 2024. The Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion will stage shows in Denver on Sept. 6 and in Atlanta on Nov. 8, according to chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. One Championship made its long-awaited U.S. debut at a sold-out arena in a suburb of Denver last May. The upcoming show will be held in downtown Denver at Ball Arena, home of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. The Atlanta show will be held at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

