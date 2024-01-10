New security footage shows dangers of e-bike fire inside shop in South Richmond Hill, Queens

By Web Staff

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — New security camera video is showing exactly why e-bike fires are a grave concern.

The sped-up footage released by the FDNY shows the fire taking place in a bike shop on Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill on Sunday.

In the video, a little smoldering quickly turns into an expanding plume of smoke and then explosions.

An upstairs tenant said he heard loud pops and smelled smoke. When he went downstairs to investigate, he saw smoke inside the shop.

The FDNY says the store was closed at the time of the two-alarm fire.

One firefighter was injured.

The cause of the fire was a lithium-ion battery, according to FDNY fire marshals.

