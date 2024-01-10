Nepal’s spiritual leader known as ‘Buddha Boy’ arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s police have arrested a controversial spiritual leader known as “Buddha Boy” on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and involvement in the disappearances of at least four of his followers from his camps. Ram Bahadur Bamjan — believed by some to be the reincarnation of Siddhartha Gautama, who became revered as Buddha — was arrested late Tuesday from his house in a suburb of Kathmandu, the Nepalese capital. Police brought him before the media in handcuffs on Wednesday and said he tried unsuccessfully to flee by jumping two floors from a window when officers arrived. His followers later gathered outside the detention center where Bamjan is being held but were pushed back by riot police.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.